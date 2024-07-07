Union Minister Urges Karnataka Government to Act Amid Rising Health and Safety Concerns
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for being unresponsive amidst rising health issues like dengue and Zika virus, deteriorating law and order, and stalled infrastructure projects. She urged the Chief Minister and his administration to take immediate action to safeguard public welfare.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has harshly criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for its inaction amidst a slew of public health and safety issues. Addressing reporters, Karandlaje accused the administration of prioritizing internal power struggles over urgent public needs.
Highlighting critical issues such as rising dengue and Zika virus cases, a deteriorating law and order situation, and halted infrastructure projects, Karandlaje called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team to 'wake up' from their 'deep slumber' and fulfill their duties.
Karandlaje stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing to increasing reports of dengue-related deaths and infrastructure inefficiencies contributing to health hazards. She accused the government of neglecting public welfare amid ongoing internal strife, stating that immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss of life and improve living conditions.
