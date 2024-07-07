Left Menu

Union Minister Urges Karnataka Government to Act Amid Rising Health and Safety Concerns

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized the Congress government in Karnataka for being unresponsive amidst rising health issues like dengue and Zika virus, deteriorating law and order, and stalled infrastructure projects. She urged the Chief Minister and his administration to take immediate action to safeguard public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:20 IST
Union Minister Urges Karnataka Government to Act Amid Rising Health and Safety Concerns
Shobha Karandlaje
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has harshly criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for its inaction amidst a slew of public health and safety issues. Addressing reporters, Karandlaje accused the administration of prioritizing internal power struggles over urgent public needs.

Highlighting critical issues such as rising dengue and Zika virus cases, a deteriorating law and order situation, and halted infrastructure projects, Karandlaje called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team to 'wake up' from their 'deep slumber' and fulfill their duties.

Karandlaje stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing to increasing reports of dengue-related deaths and infrastructure inefficiencies contributing to health hazards. She accused the government of neglecting public welfare amid ongoing internal strife, stating that immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss of life and improve living conditions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024