Union Minister Urges Karnataka Government to Act Amid Rising Health and Safety Concerns

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has harshly criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government for its inaction amidst a slew of public health and safety issues. Addressing reporters, Karandlaje accused the administration of prioritizing internal power struggles over urgent public needs.

Highlighting critical issues such as rising dengue and Zika virus cases, a deteriorating law and order situation, and halted infrastructure projects, Karandlaje called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his team to 'wake up' from their 'deep slumber' and fulfill their duties.

Karandlaje stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing to increasing reports of dengue-related deaths and infrastructure inefficiencies contributing to health hazards. She accused the government of neglecting public welfare amid ongoing internal strife, stating that immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss of life and improve living conditions.

