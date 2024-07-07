Left Menu

Punjab Governor Inquires About Health of Injured Shiv Sena Leader Sandeep Thapar

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Ludhiana to check on Sandeep Thapar, a Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader, who was grievously injured in a sword attack by three assailants. Purohit gathered information from the attending doctors and city officials, asserting that Thapar is receiving the best possible treatment.

Updated: 07-07-2024 15:12 IST
Sandeep Thapar
  India
  • India

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday inquired about the health of Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar who was attacked with swords here two days ago.

After reaching the Circuit House here, Purohit spoke to the doctors attending to Thapar. He also talked to the Ludhiana deputy commissioner and the Ludhiana police commissioner and asserted that he came to the city to gather first-hand information about the incident.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Thapar got grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view here on Friday.

''As far as his treatment is concerned, he is being given the best available treatment,'' Purohit said, adding that the Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was fortunate that he survived the murderous attack.

He suffered head injuries, but ''luckily, his brain and skull remained intact which saved his life,'' Purohit said. He also has fractures on his hands, he said.

''There will be no disability and he will be able to work normally,'' Purohit added.

In the purported CCTV footage, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his security personnel riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword as passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Thapar's security personnel away.

After Thapar fell down, the third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Two of the three assailants had been arrested.

Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora.

On Saturday, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar lashed out at the AAP government, blaming the alleged ''incompetence'' of the Bhagwant Mann dispensation for the ''deteriorating'' law and order in the state.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

