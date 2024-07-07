Left Menu

Russia Strikes Decoys in Ukraine: The Battle of Deception

Russia claimed to have struck two Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials countered that the targets hit were decoys. The attack occurred near the Black Sea port of Yuzhne. Ukraine has previously used decoys to misdirect Russian missiles, and this tactic continues to play a crucial role in their defense strategy.

Russia announced on Sunday that it had struck two Patriot air defence launch systems. However, Ukraine disputed this claim and stated that Moscow had hit decoy targets instead, designed to deplete expensive enemy missiles.

The Russian defence ministry's statement mentioned that the attack occurred in the region around the Black Sea port of Yuzhne, and a radar station was also destroyed using Iskander-M ballistic missiles. In response to the circulating videos of the attack, Ukraine's air force commander Mykola Oleshchuk commented on Telegram that Russia had hit decoy Patriot systems.

Reuters could not independently verify the claims from either side. Ukraine has previously showcased cost-effective decoys designed to mimic Western air defence and missile systems, which Russia actively seeks out. The Patriot system, highly effective in this conflict and scarce in Ukraine's arsenal, remains a high-priority target for Moscow. Oleshchuk also mentioned that Russian missiles struck decoy planes at a Ukrainian military airfield earlier in the week. A video from the Russian ministry showed explosions near a coastline, supposedly targeting uninhabited areas.

