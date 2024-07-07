Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Hamas Deputy Minister of Labour

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City has resulted in the death of Hamas-appointed Deputy Minister of Labour, Ehab al-Ghussein, along with three others. The incident was reported by Hamas media and confirmed by the Civil Emergency Service.

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City resulted in the death of Ehab al-Ghussein, the Hamas-appointed Deputy Minister of Labour, along with three others, according to reports from Hamas media.

The attack occurred in the Palestinian enclave, and the fatalities were confirmed by the Civil Emergency Service.

