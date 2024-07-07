Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Hamas Deputy Minister of Labour
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City has resulted in the death of Hamas-appointed Deputy Minister of Labour, Ehab al-Ghussein, along with three others. The incident was reported by Hamas media and confirmed by the Civil Emergency Service.
