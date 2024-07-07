Left Menu

Heroic Rescues Amid Monsoon Floods in UP: A Tale of Bravery

Amid rising water levels caused by heavy monsoon rains, 12 women and their children were rescued from floods in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district. Government and disaster response teams successfully evacuated numerous trapped individuals and animals, providing necessary relief and medical assistance across the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:45 IST
Heroic Rescues Amid Monsoon Floods in UP: A Tale of Bravery
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic rescue operation, at least 12 women and their children were saved from floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district as heavy monsoon rains heightened water levels in multiple rivers on Sunday, official reports stated.

The monsoon's full activation caused multiple rivers, including the Gandak and Rapti, to surpass dangerous levels, triggering floods in Kushinagar, Balrampur, and Shravasti districts, affecting numerous villages.

According to the Relief Commissioner's Office, the Gandak River overflowed in Kushinagar, flooding 13 villages, while continued operations are underway to rescue stranded individuals. The state government has successfully evacuated 87 people from Kushinagar and Shravasti, with numerous other relief and rescue missions ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024