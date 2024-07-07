Heroic Rescues Amid Monsoon Floods in UP: A Tale of Bravery

In a heroic rescue operation, at least 12 women and their children were saved from floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district as heavy monsoon rains heightened water levels in multiple rivers on Sunday, official reports stated.

The monsoon's full activation caused multiple rivers, including the Gandak and Rapti, to surpass dangerous levels, triggering floods in Kushinagar, Balrampur, and Shravasti districts, affecting numerous villages.

According to the Relief Commissioner's Office, the Gandak River overflowed in Kushinagar, flooding 13 villages, while continued operations are underway to rescue stranded individuals. The state government has successfully evacuated 87 people from Kushinagar and Shravasti, with numerous other relief and rescue missions ongoing.

