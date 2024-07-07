Left Menu

Philippines and Japan to Sign Landmark Defense Agreement

The Philippines and Japan are set to sign a defense agreement on Monday that permits their military forces to visit each other's territory. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will oversee the signing, following a courtesy visit by Japan's Foreign and Defense Ministers.

The Philippines and Japan will sign a landmark defence agreement on Monday that allows their military forces to visit each other's territories, according to the Philippine president's communications office.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will oversee the signing of the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement right after a courtesy visit by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara, his office added.

