Left Menu

Employee-Arrested-in-Wage-Dispute-Murder-Case

Rajiv Ojha, a 62-year-old grocery store owner in Sohna, was allegedly murdered by his 22-year-old employee, Arjun Kumar, following a dispute over salary. The incident occurred on a Monday night, and Kumar was arrested after confessing to the crime. The police are currently questioning him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:29 IST
Employee-Arrested-in-Wage-Dispute-Murder-Case
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old man, identified as Rajiv Ojha from Rajasthan, was allegedly killed by his employee due to a salary dispute in Sohna, police reported on Sunday. The victim, who owned a grocery store in Serenas Society, Dhunela, was attacked Monday night by his 22-year-old worker, Arjun Kumar.

According to police, Kumar confronted Ojha for his salary, leading to an argument that escalated to Kumar stabbing Ojha and then fleeing the scene. Ojha, who had employed Kumar for three months, was discovered dead in his flat on Saturday. His daughter identified his body.

Authorities arrested Kumar, a resident of Barauli Khairgarh village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He confessed to the murder, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain. The accused is currently in a three-day police remand for further questioning.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024