Employee-Arrested-in-Wage-Dispute-Murder-Case

A 62-year-old man, identified as Rajiv Ojha from Rajasthan, was allegedly killed by his employee due to a salary dispute in Sohna, police reported on Sunday. The victim, who owned a grocery store in Serenas Society, Dhunela, was attacked Monday night by his 22-year-old worker, Arjun Kumar.

According to police, Kumar confronted Ojha for his salary, leading to an argument that escalated to Kumar stabbing Ojha and then fleeing the scene. Ojha, who had employed Kumar for three months, was discovered dead in his flat on Saturday. His daughter identified his body.

Authorities arrested Kumar, a resident of Barauli Khairgarh village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He confessed to the murder, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain. The accused is currently in a three-day police remand for further questioning.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)