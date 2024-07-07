Employee-Arrested-in-Wage-Dispute-Murder-Case
Rajiv Ojha, a 62-year-old grocery store owner in Sohna, was allegedly murdered by his 22-year-old employee, Arjun Kumar, following a dispute over salary. The incident occurred on a Monday night, and Kumar was arrested after confessing to the crime. The police are currently questioning him.
- Country:
- India
A 62-year-old man, identified as Rajiv Ojha from Rajasthan, was allegedly killed by his employee due to a salary dispute in Sohna, police reported on Sunday. The victim, who owned a grocery store in Serenas Society, Dhunela, was attacked Monday night by his 22-year-old worker, Arjun Kumar.
According to police, Kumar confronted Ojha for his salary, leading to an argument that escalated to Kumar stabbing Ojha and then fleeing the scene. Ojha, who had employed Kumar for three months, was discovered dead in his flat on Saturday. His daughter identified his body.
Authorities arrested Kumar, a resident of Barauli Khairgarh village in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He confessed to the murder, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police Siddhant Jain. The accused is currently in a three-day police remand for further questioning.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- employee
- employer
- salary dispute
- crime
- Sohna
- Rajiv Ojha
- Arjun Kumar
- police
- Dhunela
ALSO READ
Mumbai crime branch summons chief BMC officer in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case
Bystander Apathy in Violent Crimes: The Silent Crisis
Cyber Crime Bust: Illegal T20 World Cup Cricket Streaming Foiled
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Involvement in Crimean Missile Attack
Ukraine's ATACMS Strike on Russian-Annexed Crimea Sparks International Tension