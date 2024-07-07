Elderly Couple Deceived by Son, Left Homeless

An elderly couple from Nagpur was allegedly deceived and displaced by their 39-year-old son, Abhijit Nipane, who fraudulently sold their home and property, sending them to an old age home, police reported Sunday.

Abhijit even made a woman pose as his mother to sell two plots in Mouza Gorewada for Rs 60 lakh each and illicitly took possession of the family's Zingabai Takli residence, according to an official.

Meena Nipane, 70, a retired health department official, and her husband Muralidhar were in Goa during the COVID-19 pandemic when the fraud occurred. Abhijit took advantage of their absence to commit the crime, officers said.

Upon returning to Nagpur on March 12, 2024, the elderly couple was denied entry into their home by Abhijit. He had manipulated legal documents, including creating a forged Aadhaar card.

The couple filed a complaint with Mankapur police, leading to charges against Abhijit and his accomplices under various fraud-related sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

