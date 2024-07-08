Left Menu

Iranian Lawyer Mohsen Borhani Arrested After Criticizing Government Over 2022 Protests

Iranian lawyer Mohsen Borhani, known for his outspoken criticism of the government's handling of the 2022 protests following Mahsa Amini's death, has been arrested. Borhani gained popularity for his critical views, shared widely on social media. His arrest coincided with the election of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian.

An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticised how the government handled the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has been arrested, state media reported on Sunday.

The unrest followed the death of the 22-year-old detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. The massive protests quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's four-decade Islamic theocracy.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency said on Sunday that Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time.

Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations that shook the Islamic Republic and sparked a security crackdown that killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. UN investigators said Iran was responsible for the physical violence that led to Amini's death.

The lawyer's arrest came a day after reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country.

Pezeshkian promised to ease enforcement of the country's mandatory headscarf law and reach out to the West after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

