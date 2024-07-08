Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Lauds Success of 'Safe Drive Save Life' Initiative on 8th Anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims the 'Safe Drive Save Life' programme has notably reduced road accidents. On its eighth anniversary, she emphasized the need for ongoing road safety awareness. Despite her assertions, no specific statistics were provided. The initiative was launched on July 8, 2016, to promote safe driving practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:54 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that the state government's 'Safe Drive Save Life' programme has significantly helped in reducing the number of road accidents.

On the eighth anniversary of the 'Safe Drive Save Life Day', Banerjee urged the people to give more importance to road safety to avert accidents on the streets.

'Happy Safe Drive Save Life Day! Safe Drive Save Life is a programme designed by us to promote road safety through greater enforcement, better engineering, and equipment mobilisation, and intensive awareness building,' Banerjee posted on X handle.

'Our concerted campaigns and exercises have significantly reduced the number of road accidents and fatalities, though the campaign continues with vigour. Let safety be paramount on our roads!,' she added.

Banerjee, however, did not specify any number supporting her claims on the reduction in the number of road accidents in West Bengal.

'We have to give more importance to road safety, and especially to avert accidents on streets. Safe Drive Save Life is conceptualized to save lives of people,' she stated.

The 'Safe Drive Save Life Day' initiative was introduced across the state on July 8, 2016, primarily to create awareness on road safety and make people understand the importance of safe driving.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

