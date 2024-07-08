Intensified Gaza Offensive by Israeli Forces Sparks Humanitarian Crisis
Israeli forces launched one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City since Oct 7, advancing tanks and causing widespread destruction. Civilians face severe hardships with homes destroyed and limited access to emergency services. The ongoing conflict, marked by failed ceasefire attempts, continues to escalate with significant casualties.
Israeli forces launched an intense assault on Gaza City early Monday, advancing tanks into multiple districts in what residents described as one of the heaviest attacks since October 7.
The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported dozens of fatalities; however, emergency teams struggled to reach affected areas due to ongoing offensives in multiple neighborhoods. Israeli tanks, previously stationed in some areas, pushed deeper into Gaza City under a barrage of air and ground fire, causing widespread destruction and displacement.
The Israeli military stated they targeted militant infrastructure, neutralizing over 30 fighters. Meanwhile, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States intensified efforts to mediate a ceasefire. Despite some progress, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted on meeting military objectives before agreeing to halt the conflict.
