Left Menu

Intensified Gaza Offensive by Israeli Forces Sparks Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli forces launched one of the heaviest attacks on Gaza City since Oct 7, advancing tanks and causing widespread destruction. Civilians face severe hardships with homes destroyed and limited access to emergency services. The ongoing conflict, marked by failed ceasefire attempts, continues to escalate with significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:29 IST
Intensified Gaza Offensive by Israeli Forces Sparks Humanitarian Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces launched an intense assault on Gaza City early Monday, advancing tanks into multiple districts in what residents described as one of the heaviest attacks since October 7.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported dozens of fatalities; however, emergency teams struggled to reach affected areas due to ongoing offensives in multiple neighborhoods. Israeli tanks, previously stationed in some areas, pushed deeper into Gaza City under a barrage of air and ground fire, causing widespread destruction and displacement.

The Israeli military stated they targeted militant infrastructure, neutralizing over 30 fighters. Meanwhile, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States intensified efforts to mediate a ceasefire. Despite some progress, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu insisted on meeting military objectives before agreeing to halt the conflict.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024