Left Menu

Rajnandgaon Becomes Safer with Trinetra: Citizens and Authorities Unite

Rajnandgaon city in Chhattisgarh is enhancing public safety with the 'Trinetra' project, installing advanced CCTV cameras and setting up a control room. Funded by the public and involving local entrepreneurs, the initiative aims to improve traffic management and security. The project, led by SP Mohit Garg, is set for completion in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajnandgaon | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:12 IST
Rajnandgaon Becomes Safer with Trinetra: Citizens and Authorities Unite
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster public safety and traffic management, residents of Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, have collaborated with authorities to roll out the 'Trinetra' project, officials announced on Monday. This initiative features the installation of advanced CCTV cameras and the establishment of a state-of-the-art control room.

The project, termed 'Trinetra', is a public-funded venture formulated by the Rajnandgaon district administration and local police. Rajnandgaon's Superintendent of Police, Mohit Garg, described it as the first-of-its-kind smart city ITMS and surveillance project in the region.

A total of 385 cameras will be strategically placed at key entry points and junctions, with additional measures to maintain previously installed cameras and traffic signal lights. The comprehensive approach aims to significantly improve public safety and emergency response times.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024