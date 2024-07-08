Rajnandgaon Becomes Safer with Trinetra: Citizens and Authorities Unite

In a bid to bolster public safety and traffic management, residents of Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, have collaborated with authorities to roll out the 'Trinetra' project, officials announced on Monday. This initiative features the installation of advanced CCTV cameras and the establishment of a state-of-the-art control room.

The project, termed 'Trinetra', is a public-funded venture formulated by the Rajnandgaon district administration and local police. Rajnandgaon's Superintendent of Police, Mohit Garg, described it as the first-of-its-kind smart city ITMS and surveillance project in the region.

A total of 385 cameras will be strategically placed at key entry points and junctions, with additional measures to maintain previously installed cameras and traffic signal lights. The comprehensive approach aims to significantly improve public safety and emergency response times.

