Mumbai Police on the Hunt: Son of Shiv Sena Leader Wanted for Fatal Hit-and-Run
Mumbai police have formed six teams to apprehend Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir is accused of causing a fatal accident that killed a woman and injured her husband while driving a BMW. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against him.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have established six teams to capture Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, after a BMW he was driving crashed into a scooter, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband, an official stated.
An LOC has been issued against Mihir, as there is a possibility he may flee the country. The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area, with the car reportedly dragging the woman for over 2 km before she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police allege Mihir was seen at a bar a few hours before the incident and suspect he was under the influence of alcohol. The CCTV footage and a bar bill are being examined. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the state's commitment to justice in cases involving influential individuals.
