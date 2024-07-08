Mumbai Police on the Hunt: Son of Shiv Sena Leader Wanted for Fatal Hit-and-Run

Mumbai police have established six teams to capture Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, after a BMW he was driving crashed into a scooter, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her husband, an official stated.

An LOC has been issued against Mihir, as there is a possibility he may flee the country. The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area, with the car reportedly dragging the woman for over 2 km before she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police allege Mihir was seen at a bar a few hours before the incident and suspect he was under the influence of alcohol. The CCTV footage and a bar bill are being examined. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the state's commitment to justice in cases involving influential individuals.

