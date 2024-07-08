Left Menu

Guwahati Police Bust Major Inter-State Human Trafficking Racket

Guwahati Police successfully dismantled a significant inter-state human trafficking operation, arresting four individuals and rescuing two minor girls. The investigation initiated from an FIR lodged regarding missing minors led to the uncovering of a racket spanning Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, where minors were sold into brothels.

Updated: 08-07-2024 17:27 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have dismantled an inter-state human trafficking racket, arresting four individuals from Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal. This operation also led to the rescue of two minor girls and the prevention of another abduction, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah revealed that an FIR was filed at Bhangagarh police station on June 29 by a woman reporting her daughter and another minor girl missing. Initial investigations found that the minors had gone missing after an attempt to procure a new mobile phone was denied.

Further investigation revealed a ransom demand leading the police to Purnia in Bihar, where they apprehended the caller and rescued the girls. The minors were then traced to a brothel in Rauta, Bihar. With strong evidence, four arrests were made and the accused were placed on police remand.

