Guwahati Police Bust Major Inter-State Human Trafficking Racket

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police have dismantled an inter-state human trafficking racket, arresting four individuals from Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal. This operation also led to the rescue of two minor girls and the prevention of another abduction, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah revealed that an FIR was filed at Bhangagarh police station on June 29 by a woman reporting her daughter and another minor girl missing. Initial investigations found that the minors had gone missing after an attempt to procure a new mobile phone was denied.

Further investigation revealed a ransom demand leading the police to Purnia in Bihar, where they apprehended the caller and rescued the girls. The minors were then traced to a brothel in Rauta, Bihar. With strong evidence, four arrests were made and the accused were placed on police remand.

