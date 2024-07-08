Punjab in Fear: Law and Order Collapse Claims BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar
BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. After a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Jakhar cited several violent incidents, including attacks and fatalities, to highlight the widespread fear among residents. He emphasized that even those indoors feel unsafe.
- Country:
- India
Punjab is engulfed in an 'atmosphere of fear' as law and order have fallen apart, stated BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday following his meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan.
Jakhar pointed to the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, a man's death due to sharp-edged weapons in Bathinda, and four people killed in a firing incident in Batala as indicators of the dire situation.
After discussing these issues with the governor, Jakhar remarked to the media that Punjab is trapped in an 'atmosphere of fear,' citing incidents in Ludhiana, Maur Mandi, and Batala as evidence of the government's failure to maintain order.
During what he termed a courtesy meeting, Jakhar claims the governor also acknowledged the severity of the law and order crisis.
Previously, in a video message, Jakhar declared that the entire state of Punjab feels unsafe, extending his concerns to residents who are afraid even within their homes due to rising snatchings and thefts.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- fear
- law and order
- Sunil Jakhar
- BJP
- Governor Purohit
- violence
- security
- Shiv Sena
- safety
ALSO READ
Maharashtra BJP's Stand on Reservation: A Step Towards Harmony
Manipur and Assam Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Border Security Amid Ethnic Violence
BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, Sudhanshu Trivedi and others pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary
BJP leader Madhavi Latha offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain
BJP Leader Exposes Ghatkopar Hoardings Scam: Allegations of Bribes and Corruption