Punjab in Fear: Law and Order Collapse Claims BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar

BJP chief Sunil Jakhar expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. After a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Jakhar cited several violent incidents, including attacks and fatalities, to highlight the widespread fear among residents. He emphasized that even those indoors feel unsafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:37 IST
Punjab is engulfed in an 'atmosphere of fear' as law and order have fallen apart, stated BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday following his meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan.

Jakhar pointed to the attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, a man's death due to sharp-edged weapons in Bathinda, and four people killed in a firing incident in Batala as indicators of the dire situation.

After discussing these issues with the governor, Jakhar remarked to the media that Punjab is trapped in an 'atmosphere of fear,' citing incidents in Ludhiana, Maur Mandi, and Batala as evidence of the government's failure to maintain order.

During what he termed a courtesy meeting, Jakhar claims the governor also acknowledged the severity of the law and order crisis.

Previously, in a video message, Jakhar declared that the entire state of Punjab feels unsafe, extending his concerns to residents who are afraid even within their homes due to rising snatchings and thefts.

