Dire Straits in Gaza: Civilians Amidst Crossfire as Israeli Offensive Intensifies

Israeli tanks rolled into Gaza City from multiple directions on Monday, prompting official orders for Palestinian civilians to evacuate after a night of intense bombardments, which Gaza authorities report have killed dozens. Residents described the relentless airstrikes and artillery as the heaviest seen in nine months of conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Gaza City, in the north of the Palestinian enclave, was quickly occupied at the start of the conflict, but persistent fighting has trapped militants and forced civilians to seek shelter elsewhere, contributing to waves of displacement. Much of the city is in ruins, with multi-storey buildings destroyed during overnight bombardments.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported that ongoing offensives have prevented them from reaching dozens of deceased individuals in areas such as Daraj and Tuffah in the east and Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, and Rimal in the west. Tanks advanced from at least three directions into Gaza City on Monday, supported by heavy air and ground fire from Israeli forces.

