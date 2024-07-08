Supreme Court Calls for Accurate Portrayal of Differently-Abled in Media

The Supreme Court has directed filmmakers to avoid misleading and disparaging portrayals of differently-abled individuals to prevent perpetuating discrimination and inequality. The court emphasized that derogatory language around disabilities marginalizes individuals further, supplementing the barriers they face in social participation.

A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud pinpointed that certain words cultivate institutional discrimination. Words like "cripple" and "spastic" have acquired devalued meanings that harm societal perceptions of persons with disabilities, contributing to negative self-image and discriminatory attitudes.

The court asserted the importance of accurately representing medical conditions to avoid misinformation, stressing that portrayals should capture the lived realities and contributions of persons with disabilities. The judiciary stressed that visual media must shift the narrative from limitation to potential and agency.

