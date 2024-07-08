Left Menu

Tragic Accident Involving Senior Police Official: One Dead, Two Injured

A 34-year-old man died and two individuals were injured after a senior police official's car collided with a two-wheeler in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident claimed the life of Bahoran Singh and left the SP's driver, Ramesh Chandra Dube, and another motorcyclist, Satish Dhurve, injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anuppur | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:21 IST
A 34-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a car carrying a senior police official hit a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday, an official reported. Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh Pawar was en route to Amarkantak when his car struck a two-wheeler near Bairibandh village.

The collision resulted in the death of Bahoran Singh, who was on the two-wheeler. The SP's driver, Ramesh Chandra Dube, and another motorcyclist, Satish Dhurve, sustained injuries, according to additional superintendent of police (ASP) Israr Mansoori.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene and later visited the injured at the district hospital, ASP Mansoori added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

