Tragic Accident Involving Senior Police Official: One Dead, Two Injured

A 34-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a car carrying a senior police official hit a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday, an official reported. Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh Pawar was en route to Amarkantak when his car struck a two-wheeler near Bairibandh village.

The collision resulted in the death of Bahoran Singh, who was on the two-wheeler. The SP's driver, Ramesh Chandra Dube, and another motorcyclist, Satish Dhurve, sustained injuries, according to additional superintendent of police (ASP) Israr Mansoori.

Senior police officials arrived at the scene and later visited the injured at the district hospital, ASP Mansoori added.

