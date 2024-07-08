Israeli Forces Deepen Gaza City Incursion Amid Ceasefire Talks
Israeli forces intensified their operations in Gaza City, displacing thousands of Palestinians amidst ongoing indirect talks between Israel and Hamas for a potential ceasefire. The military cited intelligence on militant presence, prompting additional evacuations. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry struggles to cope with casualties and a humanitarian crisis worsens.
Israeli forces have deepened their incursion into Gaza City's largest urban area in pursuit of regrouped militants, forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee their homes on Monday. The city has been a battleground for nine months, leaving the population in a constant state of displacement.
The incursion occurs as Israel and Hamas engage in indirect negotiations to bridge gaps over a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israeli troops are battling militants in areas previously believed to be cleared. Evacuations have been ordered, but Palestinians argue nowhere is safe. The majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced multiple times, now crammed into overcrowded tent camps.
Despite early evacuation orders for northern Gaza, hundreds of thousands remain, living in devastated homes. Residents like Sayeda Abdel-Baki recount fleeing amid heavy strikes, marking her fifth displacement. Additional evacuation orders were issued Monday as Israeli forces, citing intelligence, targeted militants. Gaza's Health Ministry, with limited access, remains overwhelmed. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, exacerbated by ongoing military engagements and the decimated urban landscape.
