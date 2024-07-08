Kerala CM Defends PSC Appointment Integrity Amid Bribery Allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday rejected the opposition's allegation that bribes were being taken for appointments to the state Public Service Commission.

During a question hour session in the Assembly on Monday, IUML Legislator N Samsudheen sought the government's stand on an allegation against a local CPI(M) leader in Kozhikode, accused of collecting bribes from a doctor in exchange for a PSC position.

'Kerala PSC has consistently upheld its Constitutional duties but there are persistent attempts to tarnish its image. It's unfortunate and should not have taken place,' Vijayan said. He emphasized that the recruitment and appointment process of PSC members is free of corruption, adding, 'But there are many forms of fraud going around in society. If any such fraud happens, we will take serious action.'

However, Vijayan did not address the specific incident in Kozhikode in his reply.

