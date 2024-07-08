Left Menu

Congress Leader Slams Governor for Selective Attention in Punjab

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticizes Governor Banwarilal Purohit for only focusing on the attack on a Shiv Sena leader in Ludhiana. Bajwa called for Purohit to also address other violent incidents in Punjab, including the murders in Batala and the case of Sidhu Moosewala. The criticism comes amidst political tensions over gang-related paroled inmates influencing voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:38 IST
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has criticized Governor Banwarilal Purohit, accusing him of only addressing select incidents of violence in Punjab. Following a visit to Ludhiana to check on an attacked Shiv Sena leader, Bajwa urged Purohit to also monitor cases in Batala and the investigation into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Bajwa made his statements during a media briefing in Jalandhar, highlighting Purohit's selective intervention. He questioned why Purohit had not visited other areas afflicted by violence, including the recent deaths in Batala. Bajwa argued that Purohit, as governor, should represent the entire state.

Moreover, Bajwa accused the Punjab police of poor investigation into Moosewala's murder and raised concerns about gangsters like Daljit Bhana, whose recent parole has sparked political controversies. The Election Commission has since ordered the cancellation of Bhana's parole until the bypoll in Jalandhar West is concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

