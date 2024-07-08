Left Menu

Suspended IPS Officer Quaiser Khalid Faces Corruption Inquiry

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has initiated an inquiry against suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid following a complaint alleging he took money for granting permissions related to hoardings. Khalid was suspended for administrative lapses, including irregularities in sanctioning a hoarding that collapsed and resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has started an inquiry against suspended Indian Police Service officer Quaiser Khalid, an official said on Monday.

The inquiry was initiated following a complaint from an individual who alleged that he had paid money to Khalid on several occasions during Khalid's tenure as Mumbai railway police commissioner, the ACB official stated.

According to the complainant, Khalid returned some of the money. The transactions were allegedly linked to permissions for setting up hoardings on railway land, the official added.

Khalid, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (PCR), was suspended by the state government after his purported involvement in the unauthorized approval of a Ghatkopar hoarding came to light.

The suspension was for administrative lapses and irregularities in approving the Ghatkopar hoarding independently, bypassing the state Director General of Police's office.

The hoarding collapsed amidst strong winds, leading to the deaths of 17 people and injuring 84 others.

