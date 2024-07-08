Ukrainian Foreign Minister Accuses Russia of Targeting Hospitals

Amid alarming reports of Russian missiles striking a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of the intentional targeting of medical facilities and civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, Kuleba shared images depicting the aftermath: a damaged hospital, injured medical personnel, and patients being attended to outdoors.

He stated that Okhmatdyt, one of Ukraine's largest children's hospitals, sustained significant damage due to the strike. Emergency services and Kyiv residents are currently working to clear the rubble.

Kuleba alleged that this incident is part of a broader pattern of Russian attacks on civilians in various cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk.

The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported over a hundred injuries and 31 fatalities due to the strike.

Yermak, from the Office of the President, emphasized that the hospital strike was no mistake, asserting that it had no nearby military installations.

Kuleba's post called on the international community to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems and ammunition immediately. He also prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to address the Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister urged all global leaders and organizations to condemn the attack and take steps to fortify Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

