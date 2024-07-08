Left Menu

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Accuses Russia of Targeting Hospitals

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of intentionally targeting medical facilities after a missile strike hit a children's hospital in Kyiv. Photos shared on social media showed significant damage and injured staff and patients. Kuleba called on global leaders to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems and condemn the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:50 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Accuses Russia of Targeting Hospitals
Dmytro Kuleba
  • Country:
  • India

Amid alarming reports of Russian missiles striking a children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia of the intentional targeting of medical facilities and civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, Kuleba shared images depicting the aftermath: a damaged hospital, injured medical personnel, and patients being attended to outdoors.

He stated that Okhmatdyt, one of Ukraine's largest children's hospitals, sustained significant damage due to the strike. Emergency services and Kyiv residents are currently working to clear the rubble.

Kuleba alleged that this incident is part of a broader pattern of Russian attacks on civilians in various cities including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk.

The Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported over a hundred injuries and 31 fatalities due to the strike.

Yermak, from the Office of the President, emphasized that the hospital strike was no mistake, asserting that it had no nearby military installations.

Kuleba's post called on the international community to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems and ammunition immediately. He also prompted the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to address the Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister urged all global leaders and organizations to condemn the attack and take steps to fortify Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024