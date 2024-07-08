Mountain Terror: Five Army Personnel Killed in Ambush
Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed in an ambush by terrorists in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The attack, which injured five others, sparked widespread condemnation from political leaders. Reinforcements have been dispatched to the area, and anti-terrorist operations are ongoing.
Country:
India
Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and five others were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials confirmed.
The ambush marks the fifth terrorist attack in the Jammu region within a month, prompting widespread condemnation from political leaders, including three former chief ministers. The attackers targeted an army truck with grenades and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, around 150 kilometers from Kathua town, at approximately 3:30 pm.
Following the ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Security forces, including the army, police, and paramilitary personnel, retaliated and escalated their efforts to neutralize the attackers, believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border. The incident has led to heightened security measures in the region.
