Mountain Terror: Five Army Personnel Killed in Ambush

Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and five others were injured on Monday when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials confirmed.

The ambush marks the fifth terrorist attack in the Jammu region within a month, prompting widespread condemnation from political leaders, including three former chief ministers. The attackers targeted an army truck with grenades and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road, around 150 kilometers from Kathua town, at approximately 3:30 pm.

Following the ambush, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Security forces, including the army, police, and paramilitary personnel, retaliated and escalated their efforts to neutralize the attackers, believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border. The incident has led to heightened security measures in the region.

