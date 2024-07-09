Left Menu

LGBTQ Couples in Japan Celebrate Via Photo Weddings Amid Legal Hurdles

In Japan, where same-sex marriage is not legally recognized, LGBTQ couples are cherishing their bonds through elaborate photo weddings. These ceremonies often remain private due to societal stigma. Despite increasing public support and court rulings favoring LGBTQ rights, legal and social acceptance remains limited, causing ongoing struggles for these couples.

Updated: 09-07-2024 04:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In Japan, LGBTQ couples unable to marry legally are embracing 'photo weddings' to celebrate their relationships. These meticulously staged ceremonies, however, are often kept private due to societal prejudice. Over eight months, Reuters documented the experiences of couples at Onestyle studios in Tokyo and Yokohama, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives and struggles.

Japan, despite being the only G7 nation not to recognize same-sex marriage, has seen some municipalities allow partnership agreements. Yet, these agreements offer limited rights. Couples face numerous challenges such as inability to inherit assets or visit partners in hospitals. The conservative government has struggled to pass comprehensive anti-discrimination laws.

Despite mixed public opinion, with younger generations showing more support, societal acceptance is slow. Some couples have found family acceptance, while others face harsh judgment. A recent high court ruling deemed Japan's ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional, signaling a slow but hopeful shift towards equality.

