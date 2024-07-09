Left Menu

Russian Airstrikes Devastate Kyiv's Children's Hospital and Cities Across Ukraine

Russia launched a deadly wave of airstrikes across Ukraine, targeting the main children's hospital in Kyiv and multiple other cities. At least 41 civilians were killed, including three children, and more than 170 were injured. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for stronger air defences from Western allies.

In a brutal escalation, Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Monday, targeting the main children's hospital in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, resulting in the death of at least 41 civilians, including three children. The daylight attack caused widespread devastation, leaving parents dazed and sobbing in the streets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking from Poland before heading to a NATO summit in Washington, updated the death toll to 37, with more than 170 injured and extensive damage across over 100 buildings. Zelenskiy condemned the attacks on the childrens' hospital and other facilities, urging Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses urgently.

The missile strikes represented one of the deadliest waves in months, and Kyiv authorities reported significant damage across seven city districts. As Kyiv mourned its losses, the U.S. and its NATO allies prepared to announce new measures to aid Ukraine's defense capabilities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

