In a brutal escalation, Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Monday, targeting the main children's hospital in Kyiv and several other Ukrainian cities, resulting in the death of at least 41 civilians, including three children. The daylight attack caused widespread devastation, leaving parents dazed and sobbing in the streets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking from Poland before heading to a NATO summit in Washington, updated the death toll to 37, with more than 170 injured and extensive damage across over 100 buildings. Zelenskiy condemned the attacks on the childrens' hospital and other facilities, urging Western allies to bolster Ukraine's air defenses urgently.

The missile strikes represented one of the deadliest waves in months, and Kyiv authorities reported significant damage across seven city districts. As Kyiv mourned its losses, the U.S. and its NATO allies prepared to announce new measures to aid Ukraine's defense capabilities.

