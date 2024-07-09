Supreme Court to Probe Deadly Stampede in Hathras

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a hearing date has been set for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a thorough investigation into the Hathras stampede, which resulted in 121 fatalities. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the plea had been listed urgently following petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari's request.

The PIL calls for the formation of a five-member expert committee overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge to scrutinize the incident. Additionally, it demands that the Uttar Pradesh government submit a detailed status report on the incident and initiate legal proceedings against responsible authorities and officials for negligence.

The tragic stampede occurred during a religious gathering attended by over 2.5 lakh devotees in Hathras district's Phulrai village, where Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba, was conducting a 'satsang'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)