Supreme Court to Probe Deadly Stampede in Hathras
The Supreme Court has set a hearing date for a PIL urging a probe into the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people. The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, requests a five-member expert committee under a retired apex court judge to investigate. The Uttar Pradesh government is also asked to report on the incident.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed that a hearing date has been set for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a thorough investigation into the Hathras stampede, which resulted in 121 fatalities. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the plea had been listed urgently following petitioner and advocate Vishal Tiwari's request.
The PIL calls for the formation of a five-member expert committee overseen by a retired Supreme Court judge to scrutinize the incident. Additionally, it demands that the Uttar Pradesh government submit a detailed status report on the incident and initiate legal proceedings against responsible authorities and officials for negligence.
The tragic stampede occurred during a religious gathering attended by over 2.5 lakh devotees in Hathras district's Phulrai village, where Baba Narayan Hari, also known as Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba, was conducting a 'satsang'.
