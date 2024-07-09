Left Menu

Mortar Shells Found Near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Toll Plaza

Two mortar shells were discovered near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Police and security forces found the explosive devices during a joint patrol and successfully defused them with the help of a bomb disposal squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:29 IST
Mortar Shells Found Near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Toll Plaza
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two mortar shells were found near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, officials reported.

The abandoned mortar shells were spotted in a ditch by police and security forces during a joint patrol this morning.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad were immediately dispatched to the scene, where both explosive devices were safely defused around noon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024