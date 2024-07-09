Mortar Shells Found Near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Toll Plaza
Two mortar shells were discovered near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Police and security forces found the explosive devices during a joint patrol and successfully defused them with the help of a bomb disposal squad.
Two mortar shells were found near the Ban toll plaza along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday, officials reported.
The abandoned mortar shells were spotted in a ditch by police and security forces during a joint patrol this morning.
Experts from the bomb disposal squad were immediately dispatched to the scene, where both explosive devices were safely defused around noon.
