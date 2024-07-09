Left Menu

Elderly Woman Killed Intervening in Uttar Patti Clash

An elderly woman, Ramvati Devi, was fatally stabbed while attempting to break up a fight between two groups in the Uttar Patti locality. The clash resulted in injuries to two others, prompting a police investigation and cross FIRs. The incident is under detailed investigation by authorities.

09-07-2024
An elderly woman, Ramvati Devi, was fatally stabbed while attempting to intervene in a violent clash between two groups in Uttar Patti, police reported on Tuesday.

The altercation, which occurred on Monday in Rasda police station area, also left two individuals injured. The groups were led by Dhanji Rajbhar alias Golu and Abhishek Rajbhar, and the injured were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureishi.

Despite medical efforts, Ramvati Devi succumbed to her injuries. Police have registered cross FIRs based on complaints from both parties involved, and a thorough investigation is currently underway, confirmed CO Qureishi.

