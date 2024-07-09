Left Menu

Stampede Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Negligence Accusations Fly

Indian authorities have suspended six officials after a stampede in Uttar Pradesh killed 121 people, accusing them of negligence. The event, attended by 250,000 people, exceeded the approved limit. Organizers are blamed for poor arrangements and misinforming authorities, though they deny wrongdoing. Further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:16 IST
Stampede Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Negligence Accusations Fly
AI Generated Representative Image

Indian authorities have taken swift action by suspending six police and government officials in the wake of a tragic stampede that killed 121 people. The officials are accused of 'negligence' for their handling of an event featuring a Hindu preacher.

The catastrophic stampede occurred when an unexpected crowd of about 250,000 people gathered to listen to a self-styled guru, far surpassing the permitted 80,000 attendees. Preliminary findings from an investigating panel have pointed fingers at the event's organizers, accusing them of failing to meet set conditions and concealing facts to obtain permission for the gathering.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh released a statement alleging the organizers' negligence. In response, A.P. Singh, a lawyer for the preacher, denied any concealment or wrongdoing, instead suggesting that the stampede was part of a conspiracy by unnamed 'anti-social elements.' Nine event organizers have been arrested as further investigations continue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024