Stampede Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Negligence Accusations Fly

Indian authorities have taken swift action by suspending six police and government officials in the wake of a tragic stampede that killed 121 people. The officials are accused of 'negligence' for their handling of an event featuring a Hindu preacher.

The catastrophic stampede occurred when an unexpected crowd of about 250,000 people gathered to listen to a self-styled guru, far surpassing the permitted 80,000 attendees. Preliminary findings from an investigating panel have pointed fingers at the event's organizers, accusing them of failing to meet set conditions and concealing facts to obtain permission for the gathering.

The state government of Uttar Pradesh released a statement alleging the organizers' negligence. In response, A.P. Singh, a lawyer for the preacher, denied any concealment or wrongdoing, instead suggesting that the stampede was part of a conspiracy by unnamed 'anti-social elements.' Nine event organizers have been arrested as further investigations continue.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)