High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts to Broker Gaza Ceasefire Intensify
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and CIA Director William Burns reviewed steps toward ceasing hostilities in Gaza. Egypt called for an end to military actions, while U.S. officials seek a truce. Hamas expressed concerns over new Israeli assaults affecting crucial truce talks, urging intervention against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza war were the focus of discussions between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns on Tuesday, the Egyptian presidency confirmed.
The Egyptian president reiterated his government's stance against the continuation of military operations in the Gaza Strip. Top U.S. officials, currently in the region to advocate for a ceasefire, faced challenges as Hamas flagged renewed Israeli assaults on Gaza this Monday, potentially jeopardizing critical truce negotiations. Hamas demanded mediators curtail Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions.
An Egyptian delegation involved in the Gaza negotiations has been intensifying its efforts to reconcile the differing viewpoints of the parties involved, according to a senior source cited by Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News.
