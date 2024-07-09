Left Menu

Abiy Ahmed's Diplomatic Mission to Sudan: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Port Sudan, marking the first foreign leader's visit to the war capital since the conflict began. The meeting aimed to push for stability in Sudan amidst a devastating conflict between the army and the paramilitary RSF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:39 IST
Abiy Ahmed's Diplomatic Mission to Sudan: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict
Abiy Ahmed
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Port Sudan since the onset of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Almost 10 million people have been displaced, with famine-like conditions plaguing some regions as the conflict rages on. The RSF controls most of Khartoum and central Sudan, while the army commands the east and north, including Port Sudan.

Despite past tensions, the meeting, which featured moments of camaraderie such as images of the two leaders laughing and holding hands, focused on finding sustainable solutions for Sudan's stability.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024