Abiy Ahmed's Diplomatic Mission to Sudan: A Ray of Hope Amid Conflict

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Port Sudan since the onset of the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Almost 10 million people have been displaced, with famine-like conditions plaguing some regions as the conflict rages on. The RSF controls most of Khartoum and central Sudan, while the army commands the east and north, including Port Sudan.

Despite past tensions, the meeting, which featured moments of camaraderie such as images of the two leaders laughing and holding hands, focused on finding sustainable solutions for Sudan's stability.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)