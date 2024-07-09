Farmhouse Owner Faces FIR for Allegedly Sheltering Attempted Murder Accused
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Geeta Khare, a farmhouse owner and secretary of an educational trust, for allegedly harboring three individuals accused of attempted murder. The incident occurred between June 25 and 28, 2024, at Khare's farmhouse in Pune. The police investigation is ongoing.
A First Information Report was registered on Tuesday at Ulhasnagar in the district against the owner of a farmhouse for allegedly giving shelter to persons accused of attempted murder.
The case was registered under section 212 of the Indian Penal Code (harbouring or concealing a criminal) but no one has been arrested yet, said an official of Ulhasnagar police station.
The FIR named farmhouse owner Geeta Khare, who is also the secretary of an educational trust, and three others as accused. Between June 25 and 28, 2024, they allegedly provided shelter, at Khare's Pune farmhouse, to Sohan Anil Pawar, Yash Suresh Pawar and Dheeraj Rohera against whom an attempt to murder case has been registered, the official said.
Further probe was on.
