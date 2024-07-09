India Champions SDG Localisation Model at High-Level UN Forum

India has fully integrated the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its national strategies, featuring a model rooted in institutional ownership, collaborative competition, capacity building, and a whole-of-society approach, announced India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel on Monday.

Addressing the High-Level Political Forum at the UN General Assembly, Patel highlighted India's unwavering dedication to the 2030 Agenda and its goals. The forum, running from July 8 to July 17, focuses on 'Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions'.

Patel emphasized India's remarkable economic progress attributable to systemic reforms, inclusive policies, and leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure, noting NITI Aayog's crucial role in guiding ministries and state governments on SDG implementation. As India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, coinciding with its 100th year of independence, the country reiterated its commitment to global partnerships and the 2030 Agenda, amid the global challenge of only 12% of SDG targets being on track.

