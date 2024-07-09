Left Menu

Mumbai Police Nab Politician's Son in BMW Hit-and-Run Case

Mihir Shah, son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested for a BMW hit-and-run case that killed a woman and injured her husband. Police revealed Mihir's father helped him evade arrest. The incident has sparked criticism over rising hit-and-run cases and delayed arrests in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:01 IST
Mumbai Police Nab Politician's Son in BMW Hit-and-Run Case
Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was apprehended by Mumbai Police on Tuesday, shortly after allegedly killing a woman and injuring her husband in a crash two days earlier.

Mihir, 24, was captured in Virar near Mumbai after evading authorities since Sunday morning, according to a senior police official. His mother and two sisters, as well as ten others, were questioned by police regarding the incident.

Authorities revealed that Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, himself a politician, actively aided his son's escape and attempted to remove the BMW from the scene. Additionally, the state Excise Department has sealed a bar in Juhu, where Mihir was served liquor underage before the accident.

