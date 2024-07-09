FIR Filed Against Individual for Sharing Deepfake Video of Finance Minister

Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against Chirag Patel for sharing a deepfake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video clip, posted on Patel's X handle, misleadingly showed Sitharaman calling the Goods and Services Tax the 'Gopaniya Suchna Tax,' a term not used by her in reality.

Patel, who according to his X profile is based in the USA, is accused of spreading false information to deceive the public. State Minister Harsh Sanghavi criticized the 'deceptive act of spreading deep fake videos to mislead citizens,' labeling it abhorrent.

Sanghavi emphasized the importance of truth and accountability in digital spaces. 'Let's not fall prey to such manipulative tactics,' he tweeted, reiterating the legal actions taken against Patel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)