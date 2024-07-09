Left Menu

FIR Filed Against Individual for Sharing Deepfake Video of Finance Minister

Gujarat Police registered an FIR against Chirag Patel for sharing a deepfake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on social media. The video falsely portrayed Sitharaman making controversial remarks about GST. State Minister Harsh Sanghavi condemned the act and urged citizens to prioritize truth and accountability in the digital space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:24 IST
Gujarat Police have registered an FIR against Chirag Patel for sharing a deepfake video of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video clip, posted on Patel's X handle, misleadingly showed Sitharaman calling the Goods and Services Tax the 'Gopaniya Suchna Tax,' a term not used by her in reality.

Patel, who according to his X profile is based in the USA, is accused of spreading false information to deceive the public. State Minister Harsh Sanghavi criticized the 'deceptive act of spreading deep fake videos to mislead citizens,' labeling it abhorrent.

Sanghavi emphasized the importance of truth and accountability in digital spaces. 'Let's not fall prey to such manipulative tactics,' he tweeted, reiterating the legal actions taken against Patel.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

