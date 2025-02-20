Left Menu

Gangster's Wife Arrested in Heroin Bust in Delhi

In Northeast Delhi, police arrested Zoya, the wife of jailed gangster Hashim Baba, for drug trafficking with 225 grams of heroin. The arrest follows a tip-off and evidence collection. Baba, imprisoned for a murder, reportedly confessed against fellow gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whom he met in Tihar Jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:00 IST
Zoya
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi police have apprehended Zoya, the wife of notorious gangster Hashim Baba, on charges of drug trafficking. The arrest occurred in the Welcome area of Northeast Delhi, where she was allegedly caught attempting to deliver 225 grams of heroin.

Officials received credible information suggesting Zoya's involvement in drug peddling, prompting them to gather evidence and lay a successful trap on Wednesday.

Her husband, Hashim Baba, has been incarcerated since last year for his alleged participation in the murder of a gym owner in South Delhi. During his imprisonment, Baba reportedly confessed to connections with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi, facilitating continuous criminal operations, even from behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

