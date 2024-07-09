Baltic Nations Collaborate to Secure Seas Amid Russian Threats
Germany, along with eight other Baltic Sea nations, plans to jointly procure naval mines to counteract increasing Russian aggression in the region. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius emphasized the need for enhanced defensive capabilities, citing recent confrontations with Russia over territorial waters and navigation buoys. Joint procurement aims to reduce costs and enhance NATO's defence strategies.
Germany and eight other countries bordering the Baltic Sea plan to collaboratively procure naval mines, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Tuesday. This move comes in response to Russia's growing assertiveness in the Baltic region.
Addressing reporters at the NATO summit in Washington, Pistorius emphasized that Russia's attempts to extend its territorial waters near Kaliningrad would not be tolerated. "We require the necessary capabilities for deterrence and defence, naval mines being one of them," he stated.
Pistorius referred to a May incident involving Russian border guards removing navigation buoys from Estonia's side of the Narva River, escalating tensions exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Baltic Sea, one of the busiest seaways, is critical for regional shipping, and any obstruction would severely impact commerce to Sweden and Finland while isolating the Baltic states.
The coalition, comprising Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden, will benefit from reduced costs and shared logistics by procuring mines jointly. "This initiative will save money and increase efficiency, contributing to NATO's capability targets," Pistorius added.
