Czech Foreign Minister Summons Russian Envoy Over Hospital Attack
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoned the Russian ambassador following a missile attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv by Russian forces. Ukraine reported civilian casualties, while Russia denied targeting the hospital. Lipavsky condemned the action as targeting the 'dregs of humanity.'
Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky summoned Russia's ambassador on Tuesday in response to an attack on a children's hospital in Kyiv, calling those responsible the 'dregs of humanity.'
Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian cruise missile struck Kyiv's main children's hospital, with additional missile attacks occurring in other cities, resulting in at least 41 civilian deaths. Russia denied the attack, attributing the damage to Ukrainian anti-missile fire.
'I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador,' Lipavsky announced on social media platform X. 'Murderers who attack children in hospitals are the dregs of humanity.' The ambassador met with a Czech deputy minister while Lipavsky attended a NATO summit in Washington, according to the CTK news agency.
