Security Forces Neutralize High-Profile Naxalite in Chhattisgarh Encounter

A 30-year-old woman Naxalite, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

The gunfight broke out in a forest near Binagunda village under Chhote Bethiya police station limits when security personnel were conducting an anti-Naxal operation, said Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and 30th and 94th battalions of Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the joint operation, the officer said.

Following the exchange of fire, the body of a female Naxalite, along with .303 rifle and a .315 bore rifle, were recovered from the spot, Elesela added.

The slain Naxal was identified as Rita Madiyam, a resident of Mankleli village in Bijapur district, who was active as a member of PLGA (Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army) no. 5, the SP added. She was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head.

With the latest encounter, the number of Naxals gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh so far this year has risen to 139, police said. Of these, 137 were killed in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Kanker, while two others were gunned down in the Raipur division's Dhamtari district, police noted.

During the same period, 498 Maoists were arrested and 461 surrendered before the police in Bastar division, police said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)