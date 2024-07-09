Left Menu

PhD Scholar Sentenced to Five Life Imprisonments for Heinous Crimes Against Minors

Victor James Raja, a PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu, has been sentenced to five life imprisonments for sexually assaulting minors and distributing explicit videos online. The conviction under the POCSO Act also includes a hefty fine and compensation to the victims. The case unravelled following a meticulous CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:28 IST
PhD Scholar Sentenced to Five Life Imprisonments for Heinous Crimes Against Minors
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Tuesday sentenced Victor James Raja, a 35-year-old PhD scholar, to five life imprisonments for sexually assaulting minors and posting videos of the acts on the Internet to make money.

Raja was convicted on five counts of aggregative penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was slapped with a fine of Rs 6,54,000. He is also required to pay Rs 4 lakh to each of his victims.

The sentencing comes nearly 14 months after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Raja, who was found to have abused eight children, aged between five and 18 years, over a span of four years. The CBI's investigation unearthed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from Interpol's database, leading to Raja's arrest and subsequent conviction.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024