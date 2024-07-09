Left Menu

Kamala Mills Owner Arrested in Multi-Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing arrested Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani for a Rs 67.50 crore fraud. He allegedly purchased a project in Khardanda, Mumbai, but failed to pay the agreed amount. After repeated non-payment, a case was filed and Govani was arrested. Previously, he was also linked to a fatal fire incident.

Updated: 09-07-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:42 IST
Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday arrested Kamala Mills owner and real estate developer Ramesh Govani in connection with a Rs 67.50 crore fraud case, an official said.

Govani, who also serves as a director of a private land development company, allegedly purchased a project in the Khardanda area in Mumbai but failed to pay the consideration amount of Rs 67.50 crore to the complainant, the official stated.

Repeated demands for payment were ignored by Govani, prompting the complainant to approach the EOW and lodge a complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered against Govani under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Govani was summoned for questioning at the EOW office on Tuesday, where he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cheating case, the official said. Notably, Govani was in the past arrested in connection with a massive blaze that swept through two roof-top pubs in Kamala Mills compound in central Mumbai on December 29, 2017, killing 14 people.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

