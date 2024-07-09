Left Menu

Ukraine Insists on Direct Involvement in Peace Talks

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasized that any agreement to end the ongoing war must involve Ukraine directly and align with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace plan. He also stated that Russia's participation in future summits should be substantive and lead to tangible outcomes.

AI Generated Representative Image

Ukraine's Foreign Minister reiterated on Monday that an agreement to end the war in Ukraine requires Kyiv's active involvement and alignment with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's peace plan. 'Our position - no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine,' Dmytro Kuleba told national TV.

Kuleba added that should Russia participate in a future summit, its involvement should be meaningful and lead to concrete results for fostering peace.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

