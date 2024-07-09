Left Menu

NCM Advocates Monthly 'Sarv Dharma Samvad' for Communal Harmony

The National Commission for Minorities has advised state governments to hold monthly 'Sarv Dharma Samvad' meetings to curb hate crimes against minority communities. These meetings will involve members from all communities and aim to foster communal harmony. The NCM emphasizes that such forums can combat mental weakness and anger which lead to hate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has recommended that state governments hold 'Sarv Dharma Samvad' meetings monthly at the sub-divisional level to reduce hate crimes against minority communities.

The NCM has suggested states and Union Territories to identify and involve members from all communities, including opinion makers, NGOs, religious leaders, and educationists, in the 'Sarv Dharma Samvad' meetings. According to a statement, these meetings aim to protect and safeguard the interests of minorities.

The commission urged state governments and UTs to conduct these meetings at the sub-divisional level at least once a month, and bi-annually at the district level, to curb incidents of attacks or hate crimes against minority communities.

The commission emphasized that such incidents create bitterness and communal disharmony, highlighting that hate is caused by mental weakness and anger.

''Every citizen has the right to follow and preach their own religion. It is the responsibility of citizens and society to disown and condemn hate crimes carried out by anti-social and disgruntled elements, besides punitive action taken by the government as per the law,'' the statement said.

The authorities must develop mechanisms involving civic society participation to deter anti-social and anti-national forces and prevent violence in society, it added.

The NCM, established under the NCM Act, 1992, is tasked with safeguarding the interests of minority communities and undertaking confidence-building measures to address new and emerging challenges.

