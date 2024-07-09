Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Seeks World Bank Support for Irrigation Projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with World Bank officials to request support for irrigation initiatives in the state. The chief minister highlighted the need for assistance in completing ongoing projects, river basin planning, and enhancing water management capabilities.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held discussions with World Bank officials, seeking support for a range of irrigation projects in the state.

The meeting included Sumila Gulyani, Joop Stoutjesdijk, Rajagopal Singh, and other officials from the Bretton Woods Institutions.

The term 'Bretton Woods Institutions' refers to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), established during a 1944 conference in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, USA.

Naidu stated, 'Had a fruitful meeting... Requested for their (World Bank) help in the completion of pending irrigation projects, river basin planning, dam safety, and flood management for longer-term water security, water supply, and sanitation in rural areas.'

He noted that the World Bank team responded positively and added, 'Looking forward to strengthening our water management capacity with their help.'

