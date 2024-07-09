Aadhaar-Based Biometric Authentication Streamlines Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG Schemes

Aadhaar-based authentication for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes has proven to be a game-changer, ensuring accurate, real-time, and cost-effective identification, authentication, and de-duplication of beneficiaries for the targeted delivery of benefits. This system plays a crucial role in schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), which aims to provide LPG connections to millions of households.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of PMUY mandates biometric authentication as a prerequisite for applying for a new connection. This requirement ensures the authenticity of beneficiaries and helps in avoiding duplications. During the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps, over 35 lakh PMUY beneficiaries successfully completed biometric Aadhaar authentications. These authentication activities are integrated into ongoing LPG Safety Inspections/Camps.

To enhance the authentication process, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in October 2023 to undertake and complete the biometric Aadhaar authentication of PMUY and PAHAL beneficiaries. In response, OMCs have been diligently implementing these processes. Currently, more than 55% of PMUY beneficiaries have completed their biometric Aadhaar authentication. It is important to note that no service or benefit has been halted for consumers who have yet to complete their biometric authentication.

Channels for Completing Biometric Aadhaar Authentication:

During LPG Cylinder Deliveries:

LPG delivery personnel are equipped to conduct biometric Aadhaar authentication at the time of delivery.

LPG Distributor Showrooms:

Customers can visit their LPG distributor showrooms at their convenience to complete the authentication process.

Mobile Applications:

OMCs provide mobile applications that allow customers to independently complete their biometric Aadhaar authentication.

These measures ensure that the authentication process is convenient and accessible, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of LPG service delivery. By leveraging technology and robust authentication processes, the government aims to streamline benefit transfers and ensure that subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries without any leakage.