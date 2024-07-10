Left Menu

Push for Compensation for Hathras Stampede Victims

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged self-styled godman Bhole Baba to provide financial aid to the families affected by the Hathras stampede. He also requested the Uttar Pradesh government to offer jobs to one member of each deceased family.

Updated: 10-07-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 00:31 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday called on self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba to financially support the families of the Hathras stampede victims.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment also pressed for government jobs for one person from each of the bereaved families by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A tragic stampede at Bhole Baba's satsang in Hathras on July 3 resulted in the deaths of 121 people, mostly women, and injured 31. The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

In a post on 'X' following his visit to Hathras, Athawale paid tributes to the deceased, met with the injured, and inquired about their health.

'Today, during a meeting in Navipur, Hathras, I met the family members of the deceased, paid tributes, and assured them of all possible help. The RPI demands that one person from each victim's family should receive a government job,' the Republican Party of India (Athawale) President stated on X.

'The families of the Hathras accident victims should receive financial help from the organizer Baba. We demand that the state government provide a government job to one person from each family of the 121 victims,' Athawale stated.

So far, nine individuals, including the main organizer and fundraiser Devprakash Madhukar, have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

