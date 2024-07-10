Tensions Rise as Chinese Aircraft Carrier Shandong Nears Taiwan

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong passed close to the northern Philippines on its way to drills in the Pacific, according to Taiwan's defence minister on Wednesday. Taipei also reported dozens of warplanes joining the ship for exercises. Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, closely monitors Chinese activities around the island.

Taiwan's defence ministry announced that 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, were detected flying south and southeast of the island to the Western Pacific to conduct drills with the Shandong. Speaking to reporters, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated they had a 'full grasp' of the ship's movements, noting it passed through the Balintang Channel, south of the usual route.

The Philippines military expressed concern over the Chinese carrier group's deployment, emphasizing the importance of regional peace and adherence to international laws. Meanwhile, Japan's Self Defense Forces detected the Shandong with an escort around 500 km south of Okinawa, prompting a response from Japanese navy ships and fighter jets. The situation adds to ongoing tensions, particularly with Taiwan's upcoming Han Kuang war games and increased Chinese military activity.

