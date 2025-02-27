Rising Tensions: Taiwan Condemns Chinese Military Drills

Taiwan's defense ministry expressed concerns over the recent upsurge in Chinese military activity, though it confirmed no live fire was detected during the drills off its southwestern coast. The area of concern lies within a designated zone that China had earmarked for 'shooting' exercises.

Taiwan criticized the lack of forewarning for the exercises, labeling the actions as dangerously provocative and a threat to commercial aviation and shipping routes. This move by China, yet to be officially commented on by Beijing, has drawn parallels to similar activities in the South China Sea and near Australia.

Despite not witnessing any live-fire escalation, Taiwan remains cautious, particularly after a recent incident involving a Chinese-linked cargo ship allegedly damaging an undersea cable. As tensions heighten, Taiwan and its allies discuss strategic risk management to confront potential threats.

