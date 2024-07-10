Left Menu

Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Constitutional Court Dismissal

Thailand's Constitutional Court has scheduled a hearing on July 24 to determine the fate of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, following a complaint by 40 senators regarding a controversial cabinet appointment. The case, which challenges Srettha's ethical standards, has created political instability in the nation.

Updated: 10-07-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 11:10 IST
Thailand's Prime Minister Faces Constitutional Court Dismissal
Srettha Thavisin

Thailand's Constitutional Court has scheduled July 24 for the next hearing in the case seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

The court aims to gather more evidence before reaching a verdict, which is expected by September. 'The court calls for more information, including evidence and from individuals that were previously summoned,' it stated.

The complaint against Srettha was initiated by 40 military-appointed senators in May, focused on the cabinet appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer who served jail time for contempt of court. Allegations suggest Pichit did not meet the constitutional moral and ethical standards for ministers.

Pichit has since resigned, and Srettha denies any wrongdoing. Should Srettha be removed from office, a new government must be formed, requiring Pheu Thai party to propose a new candidate for premier, subject to parliamentary vote.

The case against the prime minister is being examined alongside another complaint demanding the dissolution of the opposition Move Forward party. Together, these cases are intensifying political uncertainty in Thailand.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

